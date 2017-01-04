Sprout Reinvented: Why HP targeted schools and businesses with immersive computing device revamp

By Sarah Murry, Newsroom Managing Editor, HP Inc.
Published: January 04, 2017

 

Sprout Pro by HP G2 Web size.jpg

 

Every so often, a new product comes along and offers a new experience, something that goes beyond our imaginations. For HP, that was Sprout, a device that’s part PC, part scanner and part projector, built around the idea that the physical and digital worlds can be blended to open the door to new possibilities.

Admittedly, the concept of merging the two worlds – a process we refer to as Immersive Computing – can be tough for users to comprehend, forcing them to think about real-life applications where the experience could have an impact. Even the inventors themselves don’t always know what to make of their creations. They often imagine one purpose, then quickly discover the market envisions something else. So, they listen, adapt and sometimes reinvent the recently invented. 

“The first product always has to be somewhat of an experiment,” said Brad Short, HP technologist and inventor of the original Sprout by HP. “We do as much as we can in user testing before releasing a product. But until it goes out in the wild and you get user data and real-life feedback, you don't know exactly where it's going or what features will be picked-up and what will resonate with customers."

This week, ahead of the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, HP unveiled a refreshed Sprout - called Sprout Pro by HP G2 – just two years after it was introduced as a consumer blended reality device and one year after its launch as a commercial unit. The new model sports a more attractive industrial design and a host of enticing features. 

Sprout_Pro_by_HP_Forward_Facing_HR_tcm245_2385103_tcm245_2385012_tcm245-2385103.jpgBut more importantly, it comes with an intensified focus on commercial applications – primarily based on the real-life feedback that gave the inventors some insight about the product’s sweet spot.   

What Short and HP heard was that, while consumers were interested in the idea of blending and manipulating 2D and 3D content with Sprout, educators and businesses saw a much bigger upside for the product.

Teachers told us they wanted to use Sprout’s overhead cameras, scanners and projectors to present a blend of physical and digital content to students while enabling more cross-school collaboration. Retailers were interested in embedding Sprout in self-service kiosks that could be used to personalize customer experiences. And manufacturers imagined using Sprout to manage operations and maintain quality control on factory floors.

The feedback helped us to understand the commercial possibilities for Sprout, inspiring us to go back to the drawing board to tackle Sprout’s reinvention. Education, in particular, has huge potential, Short said.

“It introduces students to the notion of 3D, he said. “To be able to scan something quickly and generate custom 3D content that they can manipulate is so immersive and instantaneous that it allows the learning process to be more immediate, to understand why that would be of value. Whole curriculums are now being created around that.”

Sprout Pro G2 is a full redesign of Sprout, intended to appeal to schools and businesses. It’s now sleeker and smaller to fit on most desktops. Resolution on its two monitors – a standard upright and a horizontal Touch Mat – has been aligned with both at near-1080p specs. And the old passive stylus has been replaced with an Active Pen, allowing pressure sensitive digital inking for annotation and design. HP also added several software improvements, including tighter Windows 10 integration and Workspace tools for capturing 2D and 3D content and sharing it with third-party apps.

Short said much of the work on Sprout Pro G2 happened on the back end – with technical tweaks to make operating systems and applications work better together to improve user experience. In the end, all the improvements are about removing obstacles and enabling schools and businesses to work with digital and physical content as part of their core activities.

And of course, as they do that, HP will watch, learn and take guidance from these innovators.

"The first generation of Sprout served the purpose of painting a picture or vision of what this step function in computing might look like where you are blending physical and digital content," said Short. "With Sprout by HP G2, we're taking that vision to the next level as part of a re-invention journey that is never-ending."

 

    CES Education Innovation

In a sea of new products, HP stands out at CES

By Sarah Murry, Newsroom Managing Editor, HP Inc.
Published: January 06, 2017

 

Spectre 13 web size.jpg

 

LAS VEGAS – Given the magnitude of the International Consumer Electronics Show, which tends to overtake Las Vegas during its annual week-long run, many of the 20,000 or so new products unveiled during the week have to battle for attention and headlines.

That’s why it was such an honor for HP products – notably, the HP Spectre 13 – to be a recipient of a CES 2017 Innovation Award.

The new premium laptop, which was announced just before the show opened, was named among the “Best of Innovations” winners in the computer hardware and software category. Honorees on the Best of Innovations list are defined as "a product or technology that scores above the threshold set for a specific category," according to the Consumer Technology Association, which curates the multi-category roundup of noteworthy gadgets that made a splash at the annual trade show.

Among the myriad gadgets named by the CTA (among them a VR drone, a smart dog collar and wearables galore), the Spectre stood out as a device that “boldly redefines the notebook category.” The CTA noted that it was designed “to be the best notebook ever made” for the customer that “wants cutting edge technology in the thinnest form factor ever.”

Additionally, the HP All-in-One, HP ENVY Curved All-in-One, HP Elite x3 mobility platform, and HP Spectre x360 were given honorable mentions in computer hardware and component categories, while the HP Elite x3 Lap Dock and HP Sprocket Photo Printer were featured in the computer peripherals and digital imaging categories.
ENVY Curved 34-inch All-in-One : "Will stand out before you even switch it on.”ENVY Curved 34-inch All-in-One : "Will stand out before you even switch it on.”Although not official awards, a few other notable lists have included HP products as CES standouts.

The Sprout Pro G2, an all-in-one PC that includes both a 2D and 3D scanner, as well as a projector, cameras and a touch mat with stylus for scanning and customizing objects, was among CNET’s roundup of “cool new devices at CES.”

CNET editor Xiomara Blanco got some hands-on time with the Sprout Pro and came away with the impression that it’s “pretty damn cool.”

“I never thought I'd be so mesmerized by a machine that can digitally render a toy frog quicker than it takes to order a deli sandwich,” she wrote.

Tech reviewers also had nice things to say about HP’s new ENVY Curved 34-inch all-in-one desktop, which TrustedReviews.com’s Michael Passingham called “one of the finest looking desktop PCs around” with an industrial design that “will stand out before you even switch it on.”

Consumer products from HP weren’t the only ones worth a mention. Channel news publication CRN.com named HP’s new EliteBook x360, the world’s thinnest convertible business laptop, on its initial list of the “most important product announcements” at CES.

HP kicks off CES Week with ‘House’ full of possibilities

By Sarah Murry, Newsroom Managing Editor, HP Inc.
Published: January 05, 2017

 

File_000.jpeg

 

LAS VEGAS - The International Consumer Electronics Show has always been about the future, even if it’s a future consumers can’t yet envision.

But for all the hype around drones, self-driving cars, hoverboards and other futuristic products, CES is still very much about the devices we use at work and at home every day. 

File_001.jpegConsider the themes around products on display this week at the “HP House,” a demo lounge at the Aria Resort and Casino. HP is showcasing new products for 2017 as well as its best-of lineup from 2016 during the week of CES.

Mobility, home office features and work tools are central themes, but so are gaming and creativity – an indicator that the devices being used at work and at home are converging and that design matters.

“We’re seeing a blurring of lines between commercial and consumer,” said Ben Skousen, product manager for displays at HP.

Displays, for example, are becoming hubs for living rooms or home offices. They can be tapped for any number of needs in a given day, such as an after-hours video conference call, a collaborative homework session, or family movie night. 

File_002.jpeg And because they tend to live in prominent locations within the home, these displays have to look as good as they perform, Skousen said. Devices such as the HP Spectre x360, HP ENVY 34” curved AiO, and the OMEN X 35” curved display, which use premium hardware finishes, have super-slim bezels and high-end 4K resolution screens.

“We make these devices as immersive as possible so they can blend into the background of whatever you are doing,” he said. “Even when powered off, these displays are in your house and should be an expression of your personal style.”

When it comes to desktops, HP is making a splash with all-in-one devices that enable productivity, creativity and collaboration.  
File_000 (1).jpegTake the recently announced second-gen Sprout Pro. It's all about reinvention – of a product, of markets, tools and features. At the HP House, Sprout’s product managers highlighted the major hardware and software updates that are powering HP’s Blended Reality 3D experiences on the world’s first immersive PC.

The revamped Sprout Pro enables a more seamless workflow, greater productivity and new commercial use cases, said Sarah Clevinger, product manager for Immersive Computing at HP. Specifically, HP sees the Sprout Pro resonating with manufacturers, retailers and schools.

HP@CES: Innovation drives the reinvention of HP products

By Sarah Murry, Newsroom Managing Editor, HP Inc.
Published: January 03, 2017

Kerberos Spectre x360 15_Hero_Light_and_Playful.jpg

 At HP, innovation is a cycle of constant reinvention.

New products – whether an upgrade of a previous version or the first in a new brand – are born from an innovation cycle that’s powered by customer insights. Whether that insight comes from researching market trends, studying user habits or responding to other technologies, we’re constantly looking at ways to innovate and make an experience with one of our products better.

This week, during the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, we’re putting that innovation cycle into the spotlight with updates to some of our key products, including the 15” HP Spectre x360 laptop and the ENVY Curved 34" All-in-One PC.

While some of the changes we’ve introduced are bold and others are subtle, each update is made for a specific reason and thoughtfully integrated to make an already good experience even better.

 

 HP Spectre x360Kerberos_Coreset_DarkAshSilver_Tent_Stylus.jpg

The new 15” HP Spectre x360 laptop, announced this week, is an example of that innovation cycle at work. By listening to customers, we knew that 65 percent of them prefer 15-inch displays and that 93 percent prefer the Ultra HD, or 4K, resolution.

 To address and anticipate the needs of customers, we added an NVIDIA 940MX discrete graphics chip that increased the height of the laptop by a mere 1.9mm – or the thickness of a nickel – and included a larger battery, too. We also included the Fast Charge technology that juices the battery to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

We also know that customers like the freedom that comes with using a stylus pen, so we are using a panel with Ink Certification for N-trig pen to ensure more seamless interactions, whether taking notes, marking up PDFs, drawing or browsing without leaving fingerprints.

Meanwhile, we also reduced the laptop’s overall footprint. With 97 percent of users preferring a thin bezel or no bezel at all, we shifted to a “micro-edge display” design that reduced the bezel width by 70 percent, now only 4.65mm thin on both sides.

Finally, customers told us how much they loved the Ash Silver color on earlier products so the Spectre x360 sports a fully CNC machined aluminum chassis in Ash Silver with copper accents – and made that color an option on a new 13” version, too.

20160804_HPI_LA_SCHUMI_SHOT1_351-2.jpg

 

HP ENVY 34" Curved All-in-One

When it comes to premium all-in-one PCs, we also know a few things about usage and users.

In the home, an all-in-one becomes a focal point in the living room and a digital hub for the family, a place where people store their photos and music and watch movies. That means, for some consumers, it needs to look just as good as it works.20160804_HPI_LA_SCHUMI_SHOT3_391.jpg

The HP ENVY 34-inch Curved All-in-One announced this week does just that, adding a wider curved display and even more improvements to the 27-inch ENVY AIO announced earlier this year.

Because the screen is curved, we were able to taper the edges even more, giving it a near-invisible look. The Micro-Edge border around the display is almost non-existent, just 10.5mm wide on the sides and top and 14mm on the bottom.

And when you consider that the graceful die cast neck almost disappears when its chrome polish meets ambient light, it creates the impression of a floating display.

The display itself is an Ultra WQHD panel with almost 5 million pixels, or 40 percent more than a Full HD display, and a 178-degree viewing angle. According to experts, the blue light emitted from the screen can make viewers more restless at night, so we've included a filter option in the screen controls to reduce it.

But the ENVY 34 Curved AIO is also a PC, and that means customers want the latest technologies and connectivity ports, like the USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 port that’s been added. 

Pop-up web camera.Pop-up web camera.Even user security is part of the updates. When users told us that they were concerned about webcam security, we designed the HD IR Privacy Camera so that it pops up on a spring mechanism when it’s needed. When it’s no longer needed, the user just presses it down to hide it and make sure no one can spy on them via the camera.

With every product we release, we keep learning and keep innovating so that the experience with HP products gets better every time.

Other updates to the 2016 Premium Holiday portfolio include:

  • The Spectre x360 13.3” now offers 4K display and Intel Iris Graphics options with the added choice Ash Silver with Copper accents. It is also Windows Ink Certified.
  • The HP ENVY 13.3” laptop gives customer the choice of Modern Gold in addition to Silver finishes.
  • The HP ENVY All-in-One 27” now offers 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i processors and a 4K display option.

HP@CES: New EliteBook x360 unleashes the best of consumer and commercial innovation in one device

By Sarah Murry, Newsroom Managing Editor, HP Inc.
Published: January 03, 2017

EliteBook x360_Heros_Modes_OnWhite.jpg

When customers talk to us about the way they use their laptops at work, many of them are not talking about an office cubicle. Users are taking conference calls from their kitchen tables and building presentations during a flight.
The Office of the Future, in a growing number of cases, is not an actual office.
That’s why, when HP went back to the drawing board to design its next EliteBook for businesses, the company’s engineers made sure that the next generation device would not only enable HP’s business PC customers to work harder, but smarter and safer, wherever they went.
Enter the HP EliteBook x360, announced ahead of this week’s International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
This new enterprise device brings together some of the most innovative features of both HP’s consumer and commercial PCs to bring the best in design, performance, security and collaboration that meets workers where they are today, and makes sure they’re ready for tomorrow.
At its core, the EliteBook x360 combines high-end design with powerful commercial performance and security, while paying close attention to the details.

Oldman_EliteBook_x360_KeyVisual_Pinwheel.jpg
Refined design
As the world’s thinnest convertible notebook, the EliteBook x360 builds off of the aesthetics of the popular HP Spectre x360 consumer notebook with industrial design that users say they want.
We know mobile workers put value on thin and light. The EliteBook x360 is sleek and modern, weighs in at a mere 2.81 lbs. (1.28 kg) and is only 14.95 mm thick, about the width of an AA battery. It takes design cues from HP’s lineup of premium laptops, break-the-mold devices tech reviewers have called “a breath of fresh air.”
The EliteBook x360 has multiple modes, which enable seamless transition from work to leisure, such as its laptop mode for emails and word processing, tablet mode for taking notes, tent mode for a video conference call or media mode for watching streaming videos.

  

Oldman_Hero_BO_White.jpgProductivity boost
We’ve set the EliteBook x360 apart from its consumer cousin with a set of unique features designed for on-the-go workers. For one, it’s tough. Designed to pass a dozen different U.S. Military Standard reliability tests for withstanding vibration, shock, drop and extreme environmental conditions, road warriors don’t have to worry about how it’ll fair in a backpack or an overhead bin.
Anyone who works remotely knows how important battery life can be. The EliteBook x360 boasts a new HP commercial record with an impressive battery life of up to 16.5 hours, or about the time it takes to fly from San Francisco to Delhi. And for the workers who dash from meeting to meeting all day, the new Fast Charge feature lets users power up to 50 percent in as little as 30 minutes. For anyone with only a short break between meetings or in transit, that quick charge can make a big difference in productivity.
The EliteBook x360 has another leg up in the modern workplace: It’s designed from the inside out for collaboration.
By some estimates, the average worker spends about 40 percent of work time on conference calls. That’s a lot of time spent juggling headsets, external USB-connected speakers or microphones or a host of additional gear that enables others to actually hear what you are saying when using Skype or another conferencing application.
That’s where HP drew inspiration from its award- winning EliteBook Folio business notebook introduced in last year’s CES. HP added similar collaboration capabilities to the new EliteBook x360 so that the certified Skype for Business device works even more seamlessly with integrated conferencing hotkeys to easily screen share, mute/unmute, answer and end calls, directly from the keyboard. And the microphone and speakers on the PC is tuned not only for music, but for the spoken word.
Even more, this Elitebook is designed for inking with HP’s active pen to enable handwritten comments and sketches to elevate productivity and remote co-creation further.


Keep it secure
Then, there’s the features that companies have to have, especially with security emerging a top concern of IT and C-level executives. The Elitebook x360 includes HP Sure Start Gen 3, HP Sure View, Client Security Suite Gen 3 and WorkWise, offerings that make HP’s EliteBook lineup the world’s most secure and manageable PCs with the most comprehensive endpoint security built in.
The Elitebook x360 delivers groundbreaking innovation with Sure Start Gen 3, the world’s only self- healing BIOS now with run-time intrusion detection to protect the critical and vulnerable BIOS firmware layer of the PC below the OS where advanced persistent cyberattacks target. As well, HP’s new Client Security Suite integrating Intel Authenticate technology makes it a million times more difficult to hack login passwords.
In addition, an upcoming version of the Elitebook x360, scheduled to be released in the spring, will be outfitted with the HP Sure View privacy screen, a feature that provides breakthrough protection against “visual hacking,” or unwanted shoulder surfing for those working in public places or open-concept offices. HP Sure View is the world’s only integrated privacy screen which reduces 95 percent of visibility when viewed at an angle so others can’t view the display.
And, just in case you leave your computer idling for a while, you can lock it remotely with the HP WorkWise smartphone app, a first for enterprise PC management that protects PCs with Tamper Protection.
